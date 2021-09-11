Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson leaves game vs. SIU with leg injury

The Kansas State Wildcats will be without QB Skylar Thompson after the sixth-year senior appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury against Southern Illinois. Warning: It looks really bad.

K-State QB Skylar Thompson is hurt. Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/kdwqjzgizi — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) September 11, 2021

Thompson had to be helped off the field. He went straight to the tent and has yet to re-enter the game. It looked like he sustained the injury while routinely moving up the field to potentially throw a block for his running back. He is questionable to return against the Salukis.

The quarterback only played three games last season for the Wildcats, undergoing season-ending surgery after an upper body injury early in the year against Texas Tech. He was going to be a key piece for a team hopeful to contend in the Big 12 this year. K-State will likely turn to sophomore Will Howard at the quarterback position, who stepped in last season to lead the team when Thompson went down.