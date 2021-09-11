McKenzie Milton to start for Florida State against Jacksonville State

When player announcements were made pregame, Doak Campbell Stadium public address announcer Woody Hayes (no relation) named McKenzie Milton as the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday night in Tallahassee.

The sixth-year transfer from Central Florida gave a spark to a Seminole team against Notre Dame last Monday night in one of the best games of Week 1 of college football. Though he was just 5-7 for 48 yards, his presence seemed to help galvanize the offense when he replaced Jordan Travis at quarterback, who left the field only due to his helmet being knocked off on the previous play. Notre Dame blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, but ended up escaping with a 41-38 victory.

Milton came to FSU with 33 games of experience, but in his last game in 2018 he suffered a garish leg injury that threatened both his limb and his life. He returned from that injury and was given the greenlight to play ahead of fall training camp, but Travis was named the starter for the first game.