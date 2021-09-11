No. 10 Iowa downs trendy preseason pick No. 9 Iowa State to retain Cy-Hawk trophy

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes have inserted themselves into the Big Ten contender conversation with another convincing victory early in the 2021 college football season, downing rivals No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 to retain the Cy-Hawk trophy. The Hawkeyes harassed Cyclones QB Brock Purdy into throwing three interceptions, leading to the gunslinger ultimately being benched.

Iowa State was favored at -4 according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s closing odds. Despite a poor showing against Northern Iowa in Week 1, oddsmakers backed the Cyclones to turn things around against a rival at home.

This was supposed to be a milestone game for Iowa State under head coach Matt Campbell. The program has steadily risen through the Big 12 ranks, posting a 9-3 season in 2020 ahead of what many expected to be a championship season. The only team looking like a conference title contender in Ames Saturday was Iowa.

The Hawkeyes relied on Tyler Goodson running the football well while Spencer Petras made throws when he needed to. Iowa let its defense do most of the work, setting up good situations for the offense. The Hawkeyes got 17 points off Iowa State’s four turnovers.

The third quarter was the difference in the game. Iowa took a 14-10 lead into halftime, but it was the Cyclones who had the momentum after a late score. The Hawkeyes put the clamps down out of the break, creating a 10-point cushion they would not relinquish.

The schedule sets up nicely for Iowa, with the Hawkeyes avoiding Ohio State and Michigan in the cross-division games. The biggest test for the Big Ten West heavyweight will likely be a home game against Penn State before a trip to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.