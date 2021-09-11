Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in first round of boxing match [VIDEO]

Anderson Silva had no trouble at all with fellow former MMA star Tito Ortiz on Saturday evening. The man known as Spider knocked out Silva in the first round of their eight-round bout. Ortiz appeared to get knocked out cold before shaking it off after the fight was ended.

ANDERSON SILVA KNOCKS OUT TITO ORTIZ IN THE 1ST pic.twitter.com/Xl5BM8layL — Certified Boy Lover (@itsGlose) September 12, 2021

This was Silva’s fourth career boxing match and his second of 2021. He lost to Osmar Luiz Teixeira in 1998, retiring in the first round. He fought seven years later, beating Julio Cesar de Jesus via second round knockout. After a 16-year break from boxing, he returned this past June when he won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

This fight featured extensive back-and-forth over the 195-pound catchweight, and eventually Ortiz did not even make the limit. He forfeited 20% of his purse to keep the fight going, and now he gets a loss hung on his record in his boxing debut.

Silva came into this fight as a -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ortiz was a +550 underdog.