Arkansas routs No. 15 Texas .. and rushes the field?

The Arkansas Razorbacks got their biggest win under second-year coach Sam Pittman, with a 40-21 win over the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will have a lot to think about on the ride back to Austin, considering Texas was a seven-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But what might be considered a bit puzzling is Arkansas, an SEC team, stormed the field after the game to celebrate. What a way to welcome your future conference buddies.

Arkansas closes out a 40-21 win over Texas. And the fans storm the field pic.twitter.com/uSW3vqIV4B — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) September 12, 2021

Yes Texas is an ancient rival going back to the days of the old Southwest Conference, but this is, ahem, unusual at best. It’s sure to draw a fine from the conference as well. This could pass as college students doing college things, but taking a victory lap in Week 2 against Texas at home is sure to be a talking point when Arkansas is slated to be one of the worst teams in the SEC West.

The Hogs outgained the Horns 471-249 in total yardage, and averaged 7.1 yards per play to just 3.9 for the visitors. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was 14-19 for 138 yards passing with an interception, but did plenty in the running game as well with 10 carries for 73 yards.

There’s a decent chance we’ll see Pig Sooey back in the AP Top 25 tomorrow morning, and Texas won’t be there. Which would make this even less of an upset.