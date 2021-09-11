 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arkansas routs No. 15 Texas .. and rushes the field?

The Hogs were less than a TD underdog. They’re in the SEC. C’mon guys.

By Collin Sherwin
KJ Jefferson of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the first half of a game against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks got their biggest win under second-year coach Sam Pittman, with a 40-21 win over the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will have a lot to think about on the ride back to Austin, considering Texas was a seven-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But what might be considered a bit puzzling is Arkansas, an SEC team, stormed the field after the game to celebrate. What a way to welcome your future conference buddies.

Yes Texas is an ancient rival going back to the days of the old Southwest Conference, but this is, ahem, unusual at best. It’s sure to draw a fine from the conference as well. This could pass as college students doing college things, but taking a victory lap in Week 2 against Texas at home is sure to be a talking point when Arkansas is slated to be one of the worst teams in the SEC West.

The Hogs outgained the Horns 471-249 in total yardage, and averaged 7.1 yards per play to just 3.9 for the visitors. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was 14-19 for 138 yards passing with an interception, but did plenty in the running game as well with 10 carries for 73 yards.

There’s a decent chance we’ll see Pig Sooey back in the AP Top 25 tomorrow morning, and Texas won’t be there. Which would make this even less of an upset.

