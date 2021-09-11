USC kicker Parker Lewis can lose his cool, gets ejected for targeting

In what is turning into one of the most ridiculous weeks in recent college football history, the Pac-12 decided to throw its own name in the ring for craziest moment.

USC Trojans kicker Parker Lewis has been ejected from the Stanford vs. USC game for targeting.

No, this isn’t April 1st. Here’s the video of the kickoff return in question.

We’re checking, but this might be a first in FBS history. #Pac12AfterDark keeps on winning.

This has actual football implications beyond comedic ones, as Lewis is one of the better kickers in college football. He was 23-23 on extra points last season, as well as 9-13 on field goals. Right now the Cardinal lead 7-0 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, and the Trojans are a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Of all the bizarre things to happen around Heritage Hall during the Clay Helton Era .. well honestly this might not crack the Top 100. But it’s still pretty weird.

Redshirt junior Alex Stadthaus is listed as the backup on the Trojans depth chart.