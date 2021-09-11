Jacksonville State shocks Florida State on miracle heave for last play of game [VIDEO]

Things just don’t seem to go Florida State’s way lately. After completing a massive comeback against Notre Dame in Week 1 to send the game to overtime, the Seminoles missed a field goal in overtime and saw their chances at an upset go away. Now, they’ve lost to an FCS school on a miracle heave to end the game.

Jacksonville State hit a Hail Mary from 59 yards out to knock off Florida State 20-17 on Saturday night in Tallahassee. WR Damond Philyaw-Johnson, a Duke and Clemson transfer, came down with the pass to seal the win for the Gamecocks. It was his only reception of the game, but also the most important.

“We just ran four verts” said a JSU receiver after the game. Here it is.

JACKSONVILLE STATE BEATS FLORIDA STATE ON A HAIL MARY.#JSUvsFSU pic.twitter.com/fMpeSEysB3 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 12, 2021

Here’s the FSU radio version with play-by-play man Gene Deckerhoff and former FSU great Keith Jones, who spikes his headset in disgust and please just listen.

As called on Florida State radio: pic.twitter.com/DPEsUnlgoi — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 12, 2021

McKenzie Milton, who was named Florida State’s starting quarterback, struggled in the contest. He finished with 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss. Florida State failed to score in the final quarter and only managed three points in the entire second half.

FSU was 26-0 against FCS opponents heading into tonight’s action. The Noles were a 27-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.