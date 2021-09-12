How to watch Broncos vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Denver Broncos and New York Giants. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey.

The Broncos will start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in hopes of getting consistency on offense. Head coach Vic Fangio appears to be banking on his receivers adding yards after the catch while focusing on maintaining a solid ground game. Denver’s defense is good enough to force low-scoring, slow contests but that strategy might not work against the likes of the Chiefs and Chargers in the division.

The Giants hope to have RB Saquon Barkley back healthy for the start of the season, but the real pressure is on QB Daniel Jones. New York added Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney as additional weapons for Jones, hoping he can take the next step towards being a franchise quarterback. A tough Denver defense will be a good opening week test for the youngster.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Broncos vs. Giants

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos local affiliate: FOX31 Denver

Giants local affiliate: FOX5 New York

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Broncos -155, Giants +135