How to watch Eagles vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s Week 1 NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. This game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Philadelphia will enter the first season with Jalen Hurts as the full-time starting quarterback. The Eagles have limited expectations in 2021, and he did not throw the ball particularly well last season, completing 52% of his passes on 148 attempts with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Hurts finished with 354 yards on the ground, so we’ll see how well the new coaching staff will utilize his skills in this offense.

Atlanta is another team that is not projected to make the playoffs this winter, but the Falcons should be an interesting team to watch. Offensively, Matt Ryan will enter his 14th season as the franchise’s starting quarterback. He will be without Julio Jones, but Atlanta added tight end Kyle Pitts with their first round pick this spring. The Falcons have been very secretive in how they will use him, but we’ll get our first glimpse of the future playmaker on Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eagles vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Eagles +175, Falcons -210