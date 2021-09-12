How to watch Vikings vs. Bengals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to pick up where they left off, with brighter future just over the horizon. Quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, returns to the field. He tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee in a Week 11 game last season. But before he was lost for the season, Burrow was showing tremendous promise, like when he became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards and three passing touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown in a single game. Running back Joe Mixon also returns to action after playing just six game last season.

For the third season in row, the Vikings were left behind in the NFC North, finishing behind the Packers as usual and this time looking up at the Bears too. Head coach Mike Zimmer referred to the team’s defense as the worst he’s ever coached, and the offense was just kind of so-so itself. Zimmer will be looking for something better from his defense, so expect to see them charging hard out of the gate. On the other side of the ball, it’s still likely going to be the Dalvin Cook show and more questions about whether or not quarterback Kirk Cousins can carry the team.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Vikings vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Vikings -190, Bengals +160