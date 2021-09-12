How to watch 49ers vs. Lions NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions open the season at home, which might just be the most positive thing they’ve got going for them this season. Widely expected to be the NFL’s worth team in 2021, Detroit’s in the midst of a rebuilding year after trading away long-time starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams. In his place, they’ll roll with check down machine Jared Goff. Can the Lions at least make an entertaining season out of a year in the wilderness?

After trading up for to draft quarterback Trey Lance and a summer-long quarterback competition, we never really got a clear answer as whether or not the rookie of Jimmy Garoppolo would be the starter. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even talked about a rotation between the two. But Lance hurt his hand in the preseason finale, an injury that puts his playing status for Week 1 in some doubt. Whoever the Niners have under center, they should have an easy time of it against the Lions.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -350, Lions +270