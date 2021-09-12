How to watch Seahawks vs. Colts is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Seahawks offense spent the early part of the offseason surrounded in controversy and trade rumors about quarterback Russell Wilson’s future with the team. But after making a change at offensive coordinator and promising to run a faster, more aggressive downfield offense, everything was kumbaya by the time training camp started. We’ll get the chance to see if they’re going to hold to that plan and how it fares against one of the league’s better defenses from 2020.

Change came to the Colts too. Quarterback Philip Rivers retired, replaced by Carson Wentz after a trade with the Eagles. Fresh off the COVID list and a foot injury, we’ve yet to see Wentz with this offense in a live fire drill. He’s had half a dozen practices in the lead up to the opener. This could be a long day for the Colts.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Colts stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -145, Colts +125