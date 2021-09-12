How to watch Packers vs. Saints NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. The game has been moved to Jacksonville due to the effects of Hurricane Ida in new Orleans. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Packers had an interesting offseason with QB Aaron Rodgers, but the reigning MVP is back with the team and ready for at least one more contending season. Green Bay has a loaded offense, but will be without T David Bakhtiari for six weeks as he hits the PUP list. Can the Packers win a Super Bowl in what could be Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay? The journey starts against the Saints.

The Saints have to shift their home base for at least four weeks due to Hurricane Ida, although the Superdome appears to be fine. New Orleans saw Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retire in the offseason, leading to Jameis Winston eventually winning the starting job. The Saints will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas as he is on the PUP list. Can head coach Sean Payton get the most out of this group with Brees gone and Thomas sidelined for six weeks?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Packers vs. Saints

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers local affiliate: WLUK11 Green Bay

Saints local affiliate: WVUE8 New Orleans

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Packers -225, Saints +185