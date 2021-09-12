Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the first six weeks of the season prior to Week 1. They pulled them once Week 1 Sunday got underway and replaced them with new numbers early Sunday evening as the 4:25 p.m. schedule was wrapping up. We’ve got a list of each matchups offseason opening odds and current line as of Sunday evening.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Current

Point spread: Washington -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: WFT -225, NYG +185

Offseason open

Point spread: Washington -3

Point total: 43

Current

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Bears -4

Point total: 45

Current

Point spread: Browns -12

Point total: 47

Moneyline: CLE -1000, HOU +650

Offseason open

Point spread: Browns -13

Point total: 46

Current

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175

Offseason open

Point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 45.5

Current

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125

Offseason open

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Current

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: NE -195, NYJ +165

Offseason open

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Current

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: SF -165, PHI +145

Offseason open

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 45.5

Current

Point spread: Steelers -6

Point total: 49

Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205

Offseason open

Point spread: Steelers -5.5

Point total: 49

Current

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Saints -2

Point total: 47.5

Current

Point spread: Broncos -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235

Offseason open

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Current

Point spread: Cardinals -4

Point total: 51

Moneyline: MIN +175, ARZ -210

Offseason open

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 49.5

Current

Point spread: Bucs -13

Point total: 52

Moneyline: TB -900, ATL +600

Offseason open

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 52

Current

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: LAC -150, DAL +130

Offseason open

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 50.5

Current

Point spread: Seahawks -280

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225

Offseason open

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 49

Current

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: KC -135, BAL +115

Offseason open

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 51.5

Current

Point spread: Packers -10.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: GB -1100, DET +700

Offseason open

Point spread: Packers -10

Point total: 48

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.