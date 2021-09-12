Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the first six weeks of the season prior to Week 1. They pulled them once Week 1 Sunday got underway and replaced them with new numbers early Sunday evening as the 4:25 p.m. schedule was wrapping up. We’ve got a list of each matchups offseason opening odds and current line as of Sunday evening.
Here’s our full list of Week 2 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
Giants vs. Washington
Current
Point spread: Washington -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: WFT -225, NYG +185
Offseason open
Point spread: Washington -3
Point total: 43
Bengals vs. Bears
Current
Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145
Offseason open
Point spread: Bears -4
Point total: 45
Texans vs. Browns
Current
Point spread: Browns -12
Point total: 47
Moneyline: CLE -1000, HOU +650
Offseason open
Point spread: Browns -13
Point total: 46
Rams vs. Colts
Current
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175
Offseason open
Point spread: Rams -3
Point total: 45.5
Bills vs. Dolphins
Current
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125
Offseason open
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Patriots vs. Jets
Current
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: NE -195, NYJ +165
Offseason open
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5
49ers vs. Eagles
Current
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: SF -165, PHI +145
Offseason open
Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 45.5
Raiders vs. Steelers
Current
Point spread: Steelers -6
Point total: 49
Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205
Offseason open
Point spread: Steelers -5.5
Point total: 49
Saints vs. Panthers
Current
Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +145
Offseason open
Point spread: Saints -2
Point total: 47.5
Broncos vs. Jaguars
Current
Point spread: Broncos -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235
Offseason open
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Vikings vs. Cardinals
Current
Point spread: Cardinals -4
Point total: 51
Moneyline: MIN +175, ARZ -210
Offseason open
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 49.5
Falcons vs. Bucs
Current
Point spread: Bucs -13
Point total: 52
Moneyline: TB -900, ATL +600
Offseason open
Point spread: Bucs -8.5
Point total: 52
Cowboys vs. Chargers
Current
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: LAC -150, DAL +130
Offseason open
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 50.5
Titans vs. Seahawks
Current
Point spread: Seahawks -280
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225
Offseason open
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 49
Chiefs vs. Ravens
Current
Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: KC -135, BAL +115
Offseason open
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 51.5
Lions vs. Packers
Current
Point spread: Packers -10.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: GB -1100, DET +700
Offseason open
Point spread: Packers -10
Point total: 48
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.