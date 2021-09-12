 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 2 point spreads as the NFL wraps up our first week of the regular season.

By David Fucillo
Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the first six weeks of the season prior to Week 1. They pulled them once Week 1 Sunday got underway and replaced them with new numbers early Sunday evening as the 4:25 p.m. schedule was wrapping up. We’ve got a list of each matchups offseason opening odds and current line as of Sunday evening.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Giants vs. Washington

Current

Point spread: Washington -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: WFT -225, NYG +185

Offseason open

Point spread: Washington -3
Point total: 43

Bengals vs. Bears

Current

Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Bears -4
Point total: 45

Texans vs. Browns

Current

Point spread: Browns -12
Point total: 47
Moneyline: CLE -1000, HOU +650

Offseason open

Point spread: Browns -13
Point total: 46

Rams vs. Colts

Current

Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175

Offseason open

Point spread: Rams -3
Point total: 45.5

Bills vs. Dolphins

Current

Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125

Offseason open

Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 48.5

Patriots vs. Jets

Current

Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: NE -195, NYJ +165

Offseason open

Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5

49ers vs. Eagles

Current

Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: SF -165, PHI +145

Offseason open

Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 45.5

Raiders vs. Steelers

Current

Point spread: Steelers -6
Point total: 49
Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205

Offseason open

Point spread: Steelers -5.5
Point total: 49

Saints vs. Panthers

Current

Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Saints -2
Point total: 47.5

Broncos vs. Jaguars

Current

Point spread: Broncos -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235

Offseason open

Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 48.5

Vikings vs. Cardinals

Current

Point spread: Cardinals -4
Point total: 51
Moneyline: MIN +175, ARZ -210

Offseason open

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 49.5

Falcons vs. Bucs

Current

Point spread: Bucs -13
Point total: 52
Moneyline: TB -900, ATL +600

Offseason open

Point spread: Bucs -8.5
Point total: 52

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Current

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: LAC -150, DAL +130

Offseason open

Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 50.5

Titans vs. Seahawks

Current

Point spread: Seahawks -280
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225

Offseason open

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 49

Chiefs vs. Ravens

Current

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: KC -135, BAL +115

Offseason open

Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 51.5

Lions vs. Packers

Current

Point spread: Packers -10.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: GB -1100, DET +700

Offseason open

Point spread: Packers -10
Point total: 48

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation