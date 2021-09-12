Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Calvin Ridley should be a major factor in fantasy football this season as the star Atlanta Falcons wide receiver had a major year in 2020. The organization traded away Julio Jones, and the Falcons should be confident Ridley can handle the No. 1 wide receiver role full-time. He will get his season started on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley developed into a star wide receiver in the NFL and broke out in the 2020 season with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns despite not being fully healthy. He since had foot surgery and should be ready for a huge season with Matt Ryan entering his 14th season as a starting quarterback. It would be helpful if fellow receivers Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus develop into consistent contributors to take the defenses away from Ridley, but he is talented enough to put up big numbers regardless.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ridley can confidently be used as a No. 1 wide receiver in the first weekend of the regular season and is primed for a big-time year as the team’s primary pass catcher.