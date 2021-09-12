Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL season gets going in earnest on Sunday afternoon, and Fantasy players will be frantically shifting their lineup around until kickoff.

We’ve got all the best analysis to help you figure out who to start and who to sit in your lineup. The Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and they’re loaded with a ton of fantasy power for your team. But the running back spot is iffy. Here’s what you should know about one of Buffalo’s backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RBs Devin Singletary

Singletary has had modest success during his two seasons in Buffalo, averaging two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score per year. He’s yet to have a 1,000-yard year on the ground, but that could change in 2021. Reports out of Bills camp is that he’s far better conditioned now than he was during last year when there were virtually no offseason workout programs. He showed what he can do in the preseason too, becoming PFFs top-rated running back in the league during the exhibition games. He’ll still be splitting carries with second-year back Zack Moss. It was virtually a 50/50 split in terms of carries last year, but expect the distribution to be tilted a bit toward Singletary this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him for now.

For Week 1, get him on your team, but it might be too early to waste a lineup spot on him. We’re still not 100% sure just how the carries will play out between him and Moss in this pass-heavy Buffalo offense.