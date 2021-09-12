Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the best tight end duos in the NFL in 2021 with rookie Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst. Atlanta passed on adding a quarterback of the future to add Pitts, who appears to be the most NFL-ready tight ends you’ll ever see.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Pitts is one of the most fascinating players heading into the NFL season because the Falcons coaching staff have been secretive in how they plan on using him in 2021. His upside could be tremendous, but he’s still a player who hasn’t taken a snap at the professional level. Hurst should see a drop in production in his fourth NFL season. In his first year with Atlanta in 2020, he caught 56 passes for 571 yards with six touchdown receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pitts should be in starting lineups in Week 1 of the fantasy football season. This is certainly a rarity as tight ends typically are not big fantasy factors in their rookie seasons, but Pitts could be different. It’s a slight risk, but his upside is worth entering him into the lineup. Hayden Hurst should not be considered as a fantasy contributor.