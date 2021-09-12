Najee Harris start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

What better way to jump on into Sunday NFL action than a matchup between two of last season’s AFC playoff teams? The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills each enter the season with different hypes surrounding them, but each figure to be contenders in the AFC. With an aging Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers will need to get some production from their running game. Will rookie running back Najee Harris set the tone in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris was the first running back off the board during Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, after leaving the University of Alabama as the leader in career rushing touchdowns (46). The Steelers drafted Harris with the intent of having him as the lead running back from day one in hopes to revamp a Pittsburgh running game that ranked dead last in total rushing yards (1351) and rushing yards per carry (3.6) last season. Harris looked good through two preseason games before being held out of the final, as many starters usually do. With a trio of proven receivers and a veteran quarterback, the rookie running back should be a good complement to the Steelers’ offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With James Conner departed for the Arizona Cardinals and Benny Snell not appearing to have a large role, Harris should be the bell cow in the backfield until proven otherwise. Surely the transition from the NCAA to the NFL may take longer than one offseason, but expect Harris to learn on the fly. He’ll see the majority of the snaps and should be in every starting fantasy football starting lineup.