Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Matt Ryan will enter his 14th season as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, and it should be interesting to see where he will rank from a fantasy perspective at the end of the season with the number of changes at the pass catcher positions. He will see his first action of 2021 on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Atlanta QB Matt Ryan

Ryan will be without Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans, and Calvin Ridley is expected to be the star of this group of pass catchers. Atlanta passed up on a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft this spring to bring in Kyle Pitts, who might be the most NFL-ready playmaking tight end in league history. The Falcons have been vague in how they will use their potential future star, but he should help Ryan rack up some touchdowns in the red zone this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ryan is going to be on the bench in most fantasy leagues in Week 1, and he is a lower-end No. 2 quarterback heading into the weekend. Philadelphia had an average pass defense last season, and you can likely find better fantasy options at quarterback.