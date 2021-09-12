Mike Davis start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are putting a sizeable amount of confidence in what running back Mike Davis can do in his first season with the organization. He has another chance at seeing a full-time running back role starting with Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis is with his fifth team since his NFL career started in 2015, and he took advantage of a large workload last season to land a contract with the Falcons. Filling in for an injured Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, Davis carried the ball 165 times for 642 yards with six touchdowns. He was also a significant factor in the passing game with 59 receptions for 373 yards and another two touchdowns. Atlanta just released Qadree Ollison and added Wayne Gallman, so Cordarrelle Patterson is currently listed as the No. 2 running back against Philadelphia.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis is likely worth looking at if you own him in fantasy football. He should see a high volume of work with the lack of better options at the running back position, and Davis could sneak into running back No. 2 territory.