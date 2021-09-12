Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will enter the 2021 NFL season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback. Hurts will look to continue his development under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. The 2020 second-round draft pick will make his fifth-career start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts is being viewed as a top-15 QB1 in fantasy football this season based off what we saw in 2020. In four starts last season, the former Oklahoma standout averaged 22.9 fantasy points per game, which is not bad for a rookie quarterback who was thrown into the fire.

Hurts was able to impact games last season both with his arm and ability to be a plus-one in the run game. We should expect to see the same thing out of him this season and Sunday against the Falcons. The Falcons’ pass defense struggled last season, allowing quarterbacks to put up 23.3 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts enters Sunday’s regular season opener as an upside QB1 option against an Atlanta defense that struggled through the air last season. The second-year signal caller has a ton of receiving options at his disposal and could do damage with his legs too. Hurts is a no-brainer start.