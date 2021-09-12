Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Last season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders did not have the breakout season that many analysts expected to have. However, it is a brand new season for the former Penn State running back with a new head coach in Nick Sirianni.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders did not have the best fantasy football season, despite rushing for a career-high 867 yards on 164 carries and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 running back had seven double-digit fantasy performances, with his best game happening against the New Orleans Saints (25.6 fantasy points).

Sanders is once again the lead back heading into this season, but we could see Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell come in on passing downs. However, that should not take away significant production from the former second-round pick, who will be going up against a Falcons’ defense that was good against the run last season (104.8 yards per game).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders is an obvious start in fantasy football on Sunday against the Falcons. He should receive a good number of carries and be a lethal duo with Hurts in the backfield.