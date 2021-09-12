DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After an outstanding final season at Alabama, where he won the Heisman Trophy, DeVonta Smith will be looking to carry that success over to the Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith enters his rookie season as the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver. The dynamic wideout was taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and brings explosiveness to an already young Eagles’ WR core. Smith will play on the perimeter opposite of second-year receiver Jalen Reagor. The Eagles WR core should be able to create some explosive plays on Sunday as the Falcons’ passing defense struggled. Atlanta allowed 20 touchdowns to wideouts and gave up a league-worst 29.3 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite Smith being the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver for the season opener, he should be looked upon as a WR2 in fantasy football. He did not play much in preseason, let alone with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. It would not be surprised to see Smith matched up with Falcons second-year cornerback AJ Terrell.