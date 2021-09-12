Opening Week 2 Giants vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The New York Giants and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week on Thursday Night Football with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Giants lost their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos as they couldn’t get much offensive momentum. The Washington Football team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Taylor Heinicke playing most of the game under center. Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week 1 so his status is uncertain going forward.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Giants-Washington Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: WFT -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: NYG +185, WFT -225

Opening point spread: Washington -3

Opening point total: 43

Early pick: Washington -4.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury makes this game interesting, even though backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke performed admirably in relief. With the Giants struggling to get their run game going against Denver in Week 1, they will face an even tougher run defense this week. The Giants defense is still improving, but the pick here is the Washington Football Team -4.5.

