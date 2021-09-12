Opening Week 2 Bengals vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals showed perseverance in their Week 1 game against Minnesota as they kicked a field goal to win as time expired in overtime. The Bears are opening their season on Sunday Night Football against the Rams.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bengals-Bears Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: CHI -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145

Opening point spread: Bears -4

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Bears -3

The Bengals had an impressive win over the Vikings in Week 1, but the Bears defense is a different ballgame. We will have to see throughout the week how the injury to Tee Higgins may linger, but the Bears have the secondary to deal with the offensive weapons of the Bengals. The Bears may end up going with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in this one and that combined with their defense makes me like Chicago -3.

