Opening Week 2 Texans vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans came away victorious Week 1 as they were led by veterans Tyrod Taylor, Mark Ingram and Danny Amendola. The Browns got off to a hot start against the Kansas City Chiefs, but couldn’t hold onto their lead losing a close one.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Texans-Browns Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: CLE -12

Point total: 47

Moneyline: HOU +650, CLE -1000

Opening point spread: Browns -13

Opening point total: 46

Early pick: Browns -12

The Texans looked decent enough in their Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars, but that can’t be used too much as a measuring stick. The Browns are coming off a close loss, but before their second-half blunders, their offense and defense were clicking. If they can maintain that the whole game, this one could get ugly for the Texans. Even though the point spread is a little steeper, I think the Browns cover the -12.

