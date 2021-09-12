Opening Week 2 Rams vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts stumbled out of the gate to begin the Carson Wentz era as they took the loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams are opening their season on Sunday Night Football against the Bears.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Rams-Colts Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: LAR -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Rams -4.5

Matthew Stafford has found his home in Los Angeles and didn’t miss a beat with his new team. The Colts looked like there needs to be an adjustment period to Carson Wentz which is cause for concern. The Rams offense seems to be clicking and the Colts defense gave up 28 points to the Seahawks a week ago. The Rams -4.5 is the play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.