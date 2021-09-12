Opening Week 2 Bills vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills lost a close matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 as Stefon Diggs was held to only 69 receiving yards. The Dolphins held onto a late lead against the New England Patriots in Week 1 as Tua Tagovailoa was able to connect on a touchdown with college teammate Jaylen Waddle.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bills-Dolphins Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: BUF -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125

Opening point spread: Bills -2.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: Dolphins +2.5

The Dolphins looked solid in their first divisional matchup of the year. The Bills are coming off a loss and are going to look to get into more of a rhythm on offense. Both games had the teams defenses on display, so it will be interesting to see which offense is able to emerge victoriously. The Dolphins offense was clicking pretty well in their first game and now they get Will Fuller back off of suspension. The Bills are going to be reeling from the loss and now heads on the road with the Dolphins offense getting another weapon in Waddle. Dolphins +2.5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.