Opening Week 2 Patriots vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The New England Patriots and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The New England Patriots quite literally fumbled away an opportunity to take down the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 as Mac Jones held his own in his debut. Zach Wilson showed heart in his NFL debut with the Jets as he was sacked six times, and nearly led a fourth-quarter comeback against the Carolina Panthers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Patriots-Jets Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Patriots -195, Jets +165

Opening point spread: Patriots -3.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Early pick: U42.5

Both of these teams are finding their footing with rookie quarterbacks and shaky running games. Expect a low scoring affair with both clubs not trying to take too many risks.

