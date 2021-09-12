Opening Week 2 49ers vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers won their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions with standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel coming away with 189 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Brandon Aiyuk had no receptions. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a Week 1 victory with three passing touchdowns, including one to rookie DeVonta Smith.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the 49ers-Eagles Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: 49ers -170, Eagles +150

Opening point spread: 49ers -4

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Over 48

The 49ers defense took some big hits in the Week 1 win over Detroit. Losing cornerback Jason Verrett makes an already thin unit that much thinner. The 49ers defense struggled against the Lions, even before the huge collapse. The Eagles offense faced a bad Falcons defense, but they get a banged up 49ers defense in Week 2. The injury report will be critical to track this week, but 49ers-Eagles looks like it could turn into a bit of a barn-burner.

