Opening Week 2 Raiders vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers avenged their 2020 loss to the Buffalo Bills getting revenge in Week 1 last week even though rookie running back Najee Harris was held to only 45 yards rushing. They’ll face a Raiders squad that opens the season on Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Raiders-Steelers Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Steelers -6

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Raiders +205, Steelers -255

Opening point spread: Steelers -5.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Steelers -6

We haven’t seen the Raiders yet so this is a particularly early pick to be making. Heading into Monday, I suspect we see the Raiders play a solid game and maybe even get the outright upset against Baltimore. If that happens, a road letdown against a Steelers squad that impressed in Week 1 would not shock me.

