Opening Week 2 Saints vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jameis Winston was certainly ready to get the 2021 season underway as he had five passing touchdowns in the Saints Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Sam Darnold era has begun in Carolina and with the combined help of Christian McCaffrey and Robby Anderson, the Panthers came away with a win in Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Saints-Panthers Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: NO -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: NO -165, CAR +145

Opening point spread: Saints -2

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Saints -3

While both teams are coming off of Week 1 wins, the Saints win is easily more impressive. The Saints neutralized the reigning MVP in Aaron Rodgers and they held the Packers to only three points. The Panthers had a strong showing in their own right with Christian McCaffrey resuming his normal star workload. Quarterback Sam Darnold looked decent in his Panthers debut, but with what we saw from the Saints defense, this will be a much tougher test. Saints -3 is a good pick here.

