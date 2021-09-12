Opening Week 2 Broncos vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos cruised in their opener, beating the Giants 27-13 behind 264 yards and two scores from Teddy Bridgewater. The Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans in Week 1, even with Trevor Lawrence having 332 passing yards and three touchdowns in his NFL debut.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Broncos-Jaguars Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: DEN -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235

Opening point spread: Broncos -2.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: Broncos -6.5

The Jaguars looked rough in almost every facet of their game in Week 1 other than Lawrence’s performance. The Broncos struggled to run the ball, other than a Melvin Gordon 70-yard touchdown, and they are going to be monitoring the status of star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy closely. With the defense of the Broncos shutting down Saquon Barkley and the Giants, they shouldn’t have a tough time covering that -6.5 point spread in this one.

