Opening Week 2 Vikings vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is about to wrap up its Week 1 Sunday slate, and we’ll soon await the start of Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Vikings lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on a last-second field goal as time expired. The Cardinals won their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans largely due to quarterback Kyle Murray’s 289 yard and four touchdown passing performance.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Vikings-Cardinals Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Cardinals -4

Point total: 51

Moneyline: MIN +175, ARZ -210

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: Cardinals -4

Arizona looked dominant on both sides of the ball in a 38-13 win over Tennessee. Couple that with Minnesota’s problems on the offensive line plus Kirk Cousins’ tendency to get into turnover trouble and there’s plenty of reason to take the Cardinals in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.