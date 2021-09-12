Opening Week 2 Falcons vs. Bucs odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons were held without a touchdown in their 32-6 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Tom Brady looked as good as ever in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys as he threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Falcons-Bucs Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Buccaneers -13

Point total: 52

Moneyline: ATL +600, TB -900

Opening point spread: Bucs -8.5

Opening point total: 52

Early pick: Falcons +13

The Buccaneers are still the pick to win outright, but this is a big point spread for a team who needed a late drive to edge the Dallas Cowboys by two points. The Falcons were miserable against the Eagles in Week 1, but they should bounce back offensively. This will be closer than two touchdowns.

