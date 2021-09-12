Opening Week 2 Cowboys vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is about to wrap up its Week 1 Sunday slate, and we’ll soon await the start of Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys lost a close game in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the main storyline being that Dak Prescott threw the ball 58 times and Ezekiel Elliot only had 11 rushing attempts. The Chargers won their Week 1 contest as Justin Herbert completed 17 passes to the duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams alone.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Cowboys-Chargers Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: DAL +145, LAC -165

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Cowboys +145 moneyline

Dak Prescott showed what he could do with a complete supporting cast against a fairly solid Tampa Bay defense. He’ll likely have to put up a lot of points again with the Chargers having a high-powered offense themselves, but the Cowboys need to avoid a 0-2 start. At + odds, Dallas represents a good value pick to win outright.

