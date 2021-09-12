Opening Week 2 Chiefs vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs won a wild one over the Cleveland Browns in their opener. They had to fight back, but they pulled out a 33-29 win to make it clear they were still top dog. The Ravens open their season on Monday Night Football against the Raiders.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Chiefs-Ravens Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -135, Ravens +115

Opening point spread: Chiefs -1

Opening point total: 51.5

Early pick: Chiefs -1.5

The Ravens are a big question heading into this season. The Chiefs remain the better team, but when to bet this game depends on how you think MNF goes. If the Ravens win in fairly convincing fashion, we’ll see little movement early in the week. But if you’re like me and think the Raiders might give Baltimore some trouble, this could move in favor of the Chiefs. Get the Chiefs while the getting’s good.

