Opening Week Lions vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is about to wrap up its Week 1 Sunday slate, and we’ll soon await the start of Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jared Goff impressed in his Lions debut throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had a miserable Week 1 as they were dominated 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Lions-Packers Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Packers -10.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions +700, Packers -10.5

Opening point spread: Packers -10

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Lions +700

It’s hard to imagine the Packers putting up a clunker like they did in Week 1 but the Lions showed a considerable amount of fight down late against the 49ers. Dan Campbell will have his team motivated to bring the fight to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Maybe there is something to the biting kneecaps thing.

