Opening Week 2 Titans vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 1 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans lost their Week 1 matchup as Derrick Henry and Julio Jones couldn’t get much going. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks looked to be in midseason form with their Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Titans-Seahawks Week 2 matchup.

Current point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: TEN +225, SEA -280

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Seahawks -6

Even if the Titans do improve offensively, there’s not an obvious solution for their defensive issues. Russell Wilson is yet another dual-threat quarterback who can keep plays alive with his legs, meaning Tennessee is likely to give up big plays again. The Titans will try to keep pace and use Derrick Henry more effectively to control possession, but Seattle should roll here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.