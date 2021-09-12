Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Big Ben Roethlisberger starts his 18th season of NFL football Sunday afternoon as he leads the Pittsburgh Steelers into hostile territory to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Roethlisberger had a pretty middle-of-the-road season for him in 2020, but he’s still shown that even late in his career he’s able to put it all together and have a fantastic season every now and then. He has a new OC in Matt Canada and some fun new weapons around him for this campaign. So from a fantasy perspective, what should you do with the 39-year-old?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Big Ben isn’t performing as he used to, but every now and then he comes out of nowhere with a season that turns back the clock. This has the potential to be one of those years for him. He has a new offensive coordinator and really talented weapons at the skill positions like running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool. The signal caller will just have to stay healthy and he could be in for a big year.

The Bills pass defense was solid last year, though. They gave up the 17th most fantasy points per game in 2020. But the good news is that Buffalo’s offense is extremely explosive so if they get out to a hot start, Pittsburgh will have to let Big Ben sit back and sling the ball around

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him.

The new weapons around him and the new scheme could prove to be a magic combination. Plus with the potent Buffalo offense on the other side of the field, he’ll probably have to throw the ball a ton to keep his team in it.