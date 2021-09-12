JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers head out to New York to start their season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. This game should be a fun one to watch, but how will it impact your fantasy roster? Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has been an interesting name in the world of fantasy over the last few years. So what should you do with him now to start the 2021 season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Just a few years ago, JuJu seemed like one of the best wideouts to build your pass-catching corps around in fantasy. But after a 2019 season marred by injuries and an underwhelming 2020 season, his stock has dropped drastically. The Steelers new personnel should make things tough for Smith-Schuster too. They drafted Najee Harris in the first round who is a great pass-catcher out of the backfield. Pittsburgh also has tight end Pat Freiermuth who has really had an impressive preseason.

Factor in the fact that he’s already splitting targets with Chase Claypool too and he’ll be going up against a very solid buffalo secondary in Week 1, it just doesn’t seem like a great situation for him to start off the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.

That could change as we see how he’s utilized in first-year OC Matt Canada’s system. But don’t bank on him being a game breaker in Week 1.