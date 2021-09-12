Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills get its season going Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park in what’s expected to be a battle between AFC powerhouses.

We don’t care all that much about the outcome on the scoreboard right now, though. We’re far more concerned with what the boxscore will look like for the Buffalo receiving corps once the clock hits zero.

The Bills have a top-tier stable of pass-catchers with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and second-year WR Gabriel Davis. Toward the end of the season in 2020, Davis saw a big uptick in production. So will he be able to continue that this week to start a new campaign?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

The Bills have a really solid group of receivers at their disposal for quarterback Josh Allen to throw to. Diggs is a clear threat out wide, while Beasley has been more of a slot kind of player. That leaves another spot on the outside for Davis. Expect the big-bodied wideout to be a threat in the red zone because he can go up and get virtually any ball in his vicinity. Still, you might want to wait a week or two to start him until we know for sure what his role will be in the offense this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him.

He should be a starter right off the bat this year and has proven to have big playmaking ability down the stretch of his rookie campaign. There’s been no indication through the preseason that he’s taken a step back, so it’s really expected for him to improve upon what was an impressive rookie year.