Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Orchard Park to open their season Sunday afternoon. While the game should be fun, that’s not why we’re here. With the start of the NFL season comes the start of fantasy football and also a million questions about who should start and sit in your lineup on a week-to-week basis. For the Buffalo Bills, tight end Dawson Knox presents a conundrum to fantasy owners.

Here, we’ll break down exactly what you should do if you have the Ole Miss product on your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox is a bit of a curious case here. He’s shown flashes of being great in a game here or a game there, but he hasn’t been able to find the consistent ability to contribute for fantasy owners. He tends to have a few drops every now and then and has never scored more than one touchdown in a game.

Heading into his third season, he’s still yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark in an individual game and has only gone above 50 yards three times in his career. His biggest catch total in a single game is four, with most games hovering around the 2-3 reception mark.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.

There are plenty of tight ends who are a bigger focal point of their offenses than Knox is in Buffalo. He’s a solid player who could breakout this season, but in his two years in the league so far he just hasn’t been a big part of the game plan on any given week for the Bills offense.