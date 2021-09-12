Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are looking to ride the momentum from last season's AFC Title Game appearance into 2021 when they get the season started against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills are one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL with fourth-year quarterback Josh Allen leading the way. He has a plethora of pass-catchers to throw to, including Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders ad Gabriel Davis. While Diggs is the clear number one in the offense, Cole Beasley has established himself as the clear second choice.

So what should you do with Beasley from a fantasy perspective in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

While Diggs will undoubtedly get the lion’s share of the targets, Beasley shouldn’t be too far behind him. A season ago, Diggs had nearly 200 targets but the only other pass-catcher on the roster with more than 100 was Beasley. He’s had over 100 targets each of his two seasons in Buffalo, so Allen clearly looks to him as a bit of a security blanket when he’s under pressure.

The Steeler's defense should be tough against the pass this season, but one would imagine they’ll divert a lot of attention toward Diggs. That’ll leave Beasley with plenty of chances to capitalize for his team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him.

The pass-heavy Buffalo offense is going to air it out no matter who they play and it’s a safe bet the SMU grad will get a ton of passes thrown his way each week.