Stefon Diggs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

When the Buffalo Bills get their season underway Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there will be a few big questions surrounding the offense.

Will Josh Allen continue his rise after an impressive third season in the league, will the running game finally come together and will Cole Beasley miss any time because of COVID at some point during the season. All of those questions could have a huge impact on your fantasy lineup.

One person on the offense is an automatic lock to start though.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs had the best season of his career by a significant margin during his first year in Buffalo. He led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He has a talented WR corps around him too, but it’s clear Allen and Diggs have a special connection and make each other better.

Playing the best matchups in fantasy during Week 1 can be tough since it’s unclear just how good any opposing defenses will be against the pass or run. But that doesn’t matter here, because Diggs is matchup-proof. No matter what defense he’s going against, he still has the potential to go for a huge game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him.

It’s not even a question, really. If you have Diggs on your roster and you don’t start him, you should probably be kicked out of your fantasy league.