Boston Scott start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Boston Scott will once again play in a significant role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield when the 2021 regular season kicks off on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Scott will be utilized frequently in the passing game and also receive some carries in the running game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott enters the 2021 regular season as the backup to Miles Sanders. Scott has delivered for the Eagles over the last two seasons and created a role for himself. The 26-year-old running back had a breakout 2021 season with 374 rushing yards on 80 carries and a touchdown. He also added 25 receptions (36 targets) for 212 yards and a score. Scott will likely be featured on passing downs in Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you do opt to start Scott in fantasy football, the best play would be as a FLEX. But outside of that, he doesn’t hold a lot of value to open up the regular season.