Eric Ebron start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

A high-scoring affair could be on the horizon as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills collide during Week 1. With the spotlight being on the Steelers’ stingy defense and the Bills’ stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, is there room for a sleeper like Eric Ebron to make an impact?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Eric Ebron

The tight end position has historically been one of the least impactful in fantasy leagues. You can only play one, and unless they’re a top performer at the position, their value is usually just an added bonus. Eric Ebron was once that high-impact player during the 2018 NFL season where he earned a Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, but his numbers have taken a hit since then. Statistically, he was still a fine NFL tight end in 2020 — top 15 in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns among tight ends — and served as a bit of security blanket for Ben Roethlisberger. However, the addition of Pat Freiermuth could signal a decreased role for Ebron going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in a 12-team fantasy football league Eric Ebron probably isn’t a name you’ve come across. He’s actually only rostered in nine percent of Yahoo! leagues. However, if you’re one of those nine percenters who have him rostered, it’s likely that Ebron is your backup tight end. If that’s you, keep him as a reserve this week. Pittsburgh has too many weapons as it is, and it appears that Ebron will share snaps with Freiermuth.