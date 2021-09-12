Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a disappointing rookie season marred by an injury and inconsistent play, Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor looks to bounce in 2021 with new head coach Nick Sirianni and starting QB Jalen Hurts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, did not have the greatest rookie season, especially compared to his classmates in Justin Jefferson and Ceedee Lamb. The former TCU wideout had 31 receptions (54 targets) for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Reagor’s best game of the season, from a fantasy perspective, came against the Green Bay Packers, where he had 10.5 fantasy points. The Eagles hope that the second-year wideout can eclipse his numbers from last season with DeVonta Smith playing opposite of him on the perimeter. Second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins will also play an integral role in this offense and could be more of the big play option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Heading into Sunday’s season opener, Reagor will receive some targets against a favorable matchup in the Falcons’ pass defense. The young wideout is more of a WR3/FLEX option, but if he plays well could vault himself into the WR2 conversation.