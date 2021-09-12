Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After showing some flashes last season and in the preseason, Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins appears to have played himself into a starting role heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins will be one of the Eagles’ three starting wide receivers when they take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins did not play much last season, but has shown in the preseason that he’s worth keeping an eye on this season. As a rookie, he only had 7 receptions (13 targets) for 106 yards and a touchdown in 6 games.

We can easily say that Watkins will eclipse those stats over the course of this season and could do it in one game with his speed. However, it’s too early to say if he’s a weekly play in fantasy this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins is on the same level as Reagor right now, in terms of fantasy football. The speedy receiver out of Southern Mississippi is a WR3/FLEX play and is possibly someone, who you can grab off the waiver wire. I would not rush to start Watkins this week, especially if have better options at wide receiver this weekend.