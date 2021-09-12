Russell Gage start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Russell Gage will enter the 2021 regular season as the No. 2 wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, who traded away Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. He played well in increased opportunities last season, and he will get his year started against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage had his best year in his third season as a pro in 2020 with 72 receptions for 786 yards with four touchdowns. The wide receiver duo of Gage and Calvin Ridley doesn’t quite have the star power of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but opportunities are there for Gage to increase his numbers again in 2021. With all the attention expected to be focused on Ridley, Gage could take advantage of the less talented defensive backs responsible for covering him this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gage should not be considered as a fantasy football option in Week 1, but he could be worth adding to a roster and has the potential to be useful depending on his early-season production.